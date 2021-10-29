Carley Shimkus to Replace Jillian Mele on Fox & Friends First

Fox News announced on Friday that Carley Shimkus will be a co-anchor of Fox & Friends First.

She will succeed Jillian Mele, who announced on Friday her departure from the network. Mele will return to her hometown of Philadelphia to focus on getting her MBA from La Salle University.

“I look forward to bringing the news to America each morning alongside my colleague Todd Piro,” said Shimkus in a statement. “The Fox & Friends franchise has been the leader in morning television for nearly 20 years and I feel fortunate to be a part of this incredible team.”

Previously, Shimkus served as a reporter for Fox News Headlines 24/7, a Fox News substitute anchor and a co-host for Fox Nation.

During Fox & Friends First, Mele gave an emotional goodbye.

“Today is my last day here at fox News,” said Mele. “This, as you know, has been the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life. In part because I love working here and I love the people here because you are friends. You are family. And I feel so blessed to have had this time here but, ultimately I had to do what was right for me and I thank you for welcoming me into your home every single morning.”

“This is such family you and Carley and Ashley and Janice, everybody here have been such important people in my life,” she added. “And to everyone here, the bosses, Gavin, Lauren who is a saint, Suzanne Scott, Jay Wallace, everyone who believed in me, thank you from the bottom of my heart because I am a better person for having been here.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com