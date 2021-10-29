WATCH: Jillian Mele Gets Emotional Announcing She’s Leaving Fox News

Jillian Mele announced Friday morning that she is leaving Fox News in an emotional final segment to Fox & Friends First.

“Today is my last day here at fox News,” Mele said, already holding back tears. “This, as you know, has been the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life. In part because I love working here and I love the people here because you are friends. You are family. And I feel so blessed to have had this time here but, ultimately I had to do what was right for me and I thank you for welcoming me into your home every single morning.”

Mele continued by revealing that she plans to take some time to focus on her personal life, adding “which I haven’t done my whole adult life sleep past 1:00 A.M.” before revealing she would be working on her MBA at LaSalle University in her home city of Philadelphia where she will be returning to.

“This is such family you and Carley and Ashley and Janice, everybody here have been such important people in my life,” she continued. And to everyone here, the bosses, Gavin, Lauren who is a saint, Suzanne Scott, Jay Wallace, everyone who believed in me, thank you from the bottom of my heart because I am a better person for having been here.”

Mele has been a consistent presence presenting news on Fox & Friends and staying out of the political fray on that opinion show. After a montage of Mele moments aired, Co-host Todd Piro concluded the segment by saying “You mean so much to everybody here. A lot of tears today not just from your thank you at home. Because you are also my family our family and you are going to be just fine.”

Watch above via Fox News.

