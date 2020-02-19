“I’m a Trumpocrat,” said former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich Thursday — one day after his prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump. “So far up until now in the history of our country, nobody is working more to fix this broken and racist criminal justice system than President Trump and Jared Kushner.”

Blagojevich’s gleeful comments were played Thursday afternoon on CNN’s The Lead. And the former governor’s words caused one of the show’s panelists to hit the roof.

“If I were the Illinois Democratic Party, I would grab that Trumpocrat image and put it all over Illinois televisions,” host Jake Tapper said — setting up an irate Amanda Carpenter.

“That is one of the most disgusting statements to come out of the whole Trump presidency,” said Carpenter — former communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). She added, “It’s just a complete carousel of corruption, lies, fraud, and it’s just completely random.”

Carpenter noted that the only common thread among those granted clemency was their devotion to the president.

“There’s no statement here that Trump is sending other than, ‘If I like you, I’ll do nice things for you. But if you’re bad to me, lock her up!'” Carpenter said.

