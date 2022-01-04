CBS Anchor and Ian Bremmer Fear 2024 Will Be Considered ‘Illegitimate’ if Republicans Win Big in Midterms

CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil said on Tuesday that it’s “deeply worrying” after a guest argued that the 2024 election will be seen as “illegitimate” if the Democrats lose in 2022.

Prominent foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer appeared on the show to discuss his top three global risks in 2022. One of those risks in the list, which was published by Eurasia Group (of which he is the founder and president), is the 2022 midterm elections.

He said:

This is the most important midterm election in American history. we have Jan. 6 coming up in just a day and, as you know, since the profoundly challenged elections of 2020, no lessons have been learned at all in the United States. The country is much more divided and a large number of Americans, some 64 percent in an NPR poll yesterday said they thought the United States democracy was in crisis. Unlike countries like Japan and Germany and Canada in the last few months have had very successful elections, the United States has an election process that is increasingly broken, increasingly delegitimized. And the midterm elections especially if you have a significant win for a Trump-led Republican Party means the 2024 is going to be seen as illegitimate and potentially a constitutional crisis. In the world’s most powerful country it’s hard not to rank that high on your list.

“It’s deeply worrying,” said Dokoupil before moving on to the number two item on the list.

Watch above, via CBS.

