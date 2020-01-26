CBS’ Brennan Busts Sen. Cotton for Trying to Dismiss Trump Team Criticism as a ‘Democratic Talking Point’: A GOP Leader Said it

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) tried to write off criticism of President Donald Trump’s team for floating Ukraine conspiracies as nothing more than a “Democratic talking point.” But CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan promptly swatted that argument away.

On Sunday’s edition of Face the Nation, Brennan asked Cotton: “Do you think it was a misstep for one of the president’s lawyers, Jay Sekulow, to stand on the floor of the Senate and repeat the conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election?”

“Margaret, that’s not a conspiracy theory,” Cotton replied — flouting the conclusion of the entire U.S. intelligence community.

Brennan responded by quoting Sen. John Thune (R-ND).

“[He] said he would prefer the lawyers not do that because the intelligence community concluded that it was Russia that meddled,” Brennan said.

“That’s a Democratic talking point,” Cotton said in response.

Brennan swiftly beat back that claim.

“This is what John Thune — one of the Republican leaders — said,” Brennan replied.

From there Cotton argued that the president’s brief did not trot out a conspiracy theory.

“You can accept that Russia interfered in a systematic, organized, top-down fashion in our election,” Cotton said. “I say that. I’ve been part of the intelligence committee that’s been investigating it for years. You can also say that it’s clear some Ukrainian officials tried to influence the outcome of the election in 2016.”

“You’re being precise in your words there,” Brennan replied. “And that was not what the president’s lawyer said on the floor of the senate.”

Cotton responded that he was articulating the point made in Trump’s brief.

Watch above, via CBS.

