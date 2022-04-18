Celebrity Chef José Andrés Vows to Continue Feeding Ukraine After Russian Attack: ‘Nothing is Going to Stop Us’

Chef José Andrés vowed to continue feeding Ukrainians after his non-profit organization World Central Kitchen was hit by a Russian missile on Saturday.

Andrés joined MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Monday to address the attack, which forced the World Central Kitchen team to move its equipment from the destroyed site to another location in Kharkiv.

The chef first lamented those who lost their lives in the explosion, clarifying that while four members of his team were injured, none were killed in the attack.

Andrés then explained that although the missile destroyed the restaurant, the site was not Russia’s main target.

“Those men and women, they have the very big willingness to say nothing is going to stop us. We are going to start cooking as soon as we can,” he said. “But again, we were not hit directly. It was a very big missile that hit the building across, and because the missile was so powerful the destruction was massive.”

He later assured viewers that his organization has set up over 400 kitchens, and while a majority are in Ukraine, there are others in surrounding countries.

“We have thousands of people working with us. We are doing 320,000 meals a day, already reaching 12 million meals,” he continued. “We have been bringing into and distributing inside Ukraine over 7 million pounds of food.”

Andrés went on to say that he and his team will “make sure that nobody will go hungry,” until the situation in Ukraine “goes back to normal” following Russia’s invasion.

