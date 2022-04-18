The Washington Post has published a ranking of the top potential Democrat candidates for 2024, and while President Joe Biden tops the list, Vice President Kamala Harris was beat out by a different administration official.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took the silver in the Post’s rankings, which reporter Aaron Blake notes, includes the current president — as it’s a real possibility he might not be the only Democrat running for the nomination. As Blake points out, it’s extremely rare for an incumbent not to clear the field.

“We increasingly need to consider the possibility that, if he does run, he won’t have the field to himself — and that he might not be the most likely nominee, all things considered,” Blake writes. He also cites one of Biden’s poor polls, this one a February YouGov survey showing only 21 percent of “Democrat-leaning voters” choosing Biden as their top choice for 2024. The poll also shows more than 50 percent disapproving of the president’s job performance, while 41 percent say they approve.

Biden still tops the ranking list, with Buttigieg following and Harris dropping a slot from a previous rankings by the paper. “Being vice president is certainly a good launchpad,” Blake notes, “but it’s not at all clear Harris has put it to good use.”

If Biden runs in 2024, it’s unlikely Harris would break up the partnership, meaning the only real possibility for her would be a wide open field left by Biden not seeking reelection, Blake added. In a December ranking from the paper, Harris made the top spot (Biden was not included), while Buttigieg followed behind. Both ran against Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

While Buttigieg ranked above Harris, it was not a total celebration of the transportation secretary. He surpassed Harris only on the basis that he’s most likely Cabinet official to replace the president and vice president as the party’s nominee, Blake theorizes.

“To the extent people don’t want Biden or Harris, he’s next in line just in terms of sheer plausibility,” he wrote.

The White House has claimed the 79-year-old Biden plans on running again in 2024, while the Democrat has said he will go for reelection if he’s in “good health.” He also committed in January to having Harris remain his running mate.

Others to make the Post’s ranking list include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at number 10, California Gov. Gavin Newsom at nine, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) follows Harris at number four.

