Chants of ‘Lock Her Up’ Break Out at Trump Rally as POTuS Hits Pelosi for ‘Mumbling’ at SOTU

By Josh FeldmanFeb 10th, 2020, 7:37 pm

During his big New Hampshire rally tonight, President Donald Trump riffed a little on his State of the Union address and took a few shots at Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly. Mumbling. Mumbling!” Trump said, mimicking the mumbling as supporters booed.

Chants of “lock her up!” broke out for a few seconds.

Trump continued, “I’m speaking and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me, angry, there was a little anger back there. We’re the ones who should be angry, not them.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 3.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

