Charlamagne Tha God Lauds DeSantis and Abbott for Sending Migrants to Blue States: I Think It’s ‘Genius’

The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God gave Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) props for their “genius” move of sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led areas of the country.

On Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week, Charlamagne held a panel discussion on DeSantis sending two planes full of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a popular vacation spot. The move has generated a great deal of controversy in recent days, though as Charlamagne noted, DeSantis was “[upping] the game” after Texas began sending immigrants to sanctuary cities in order to demand political action to address the southern border.

“I personally think it’s genius,” Charlamagne said, “but I wish that governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott would give Democratic governors and mayors more of a heads-up. Because then, that would expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats, which is, they don’t want immigrants here either.”

When Charlamagne asked the panel for their input, Angela Rye went on the offensive against Republicans “priding themselves” on sending immigrants to places that aren’t expecting them. Charlamagne countered by noting these are self-identified sanctuary cities, though he agreed with Rye when she continued with her point that “when you haven’t talked to these folks about what your plans are and you’re dropping [migrants off], it is a political game for them.”

Malcolm Gladwell kept the conversation going by ripping the idea of treating migrants like “props in some kind of a political stunt.” Roy Wood Jr. argued that the relocation of immigrants was comparable to cities attempting to push out homeless people.

“They deliberately hide people already,” Wood said. “So a lot of these Democrats complaining about the Republicans are running something similar within their own counties.”

The conversation went on with Charlamagne asking if it would be preferable to send migrants to sanctuary cities, rather than keep them in states where they aren’t wanted. Rye answered by calling for humanity in the treatment of immigrants, and Charlamagne agreed with her as she spoke about the country’s longstanding failure with immigration policy.

The discussion concluded with Charlamagne mocking the idea that a bus full of immigrants would frighten New Yorkers.

“Buses filled with immigrants in New York City are just called ‘buses,'” he quipped.

Watch above via Comedy Central.

