AOC Loses It On Busing Migrants, Calls It ‘Crimes Against Humanity’: ‘Lying & Trafficking People for TV and Clicks’

By Zachary LeemanSep 17th, 2022, 11:13 am
 
AOC Calls Busing Migrants 'Crimes Against Humanity'

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Republican governors are committing “crimes against humanity” by busing migrants to other states, according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY).

The New York congresswoman sent out a series of tweets blasting Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and comparing the busing strategy to “human trafficking.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has also made waves for busing migrants, most recently to Martha’s Vineyard.

“It’s appalling that far-right politicians seem to have decided that fall before an election is their regularly scheduled time to commit crimes against humanity on refugees,” Ocasio Cortez tweeted on Friday.

She accused Abbott and DeSantis of “lying and trafficking” people for “TV and clicks.”

In another tweet, the Democrat said most U.S. families in the past would have been “trafficked” based on today’s standards.

“By today’s standards, most US families would have be deemed undocumented or trafficked at some point in their family history,” she wrote. “For the most part, people didn’t need lawyers and years of processing to come to this US until immigration became a racialized issue. Remember that.”

Despite the objections to the busing, Ocasio Cortez wrote in earlier tweets that she welcomes migrants being sent to her district, calling them a “blessing.” She also suggested Abbott consider retirement, accusing him of “struggling” to do his job as governor.

“What a lot of Republican politicians fail to understand is that not everyone shares their zero-sum, scarcity mindset,” she wrote. “Many of us understand that immigrants and refugees are a blessing.”


Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: