Republican former New Jersey governor Chris Christie warned Joe Biden supporters that they better not bank it all on the ex-veep’s first debate with President Donald Trump unless he can greatly exceed expectations.

Christie joined George Stephanopoulos on Sunday for a This Week panel discussion on the current state of the 2020 election. The former governor remarked that Biden’s strategy is “literally doing nothing,” and while he acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic is the reason for that, “that’s why the Trump campaign has to get out there and force this guy out.”

“The real danger here for the Biden campaign now is, as he continues to do less and less and less…it’s going to increase the importance of these debates tenfold,” Christie said. “If I were a Joe Biden supporter, I wouldn’t want to be putting all my money on the past line on Joe Biden’s debate performances.”

Christie continued by saying Biden’s performance in the 2020 Democratic primaries were “average at best, and some debates, much lower-than-average.” He went on to say the first Trump-Biden debate could be the most important debate America has seen in decades because “that is going to be where a lot of people are going to say ‘who can I trust the most to handle the next four years?'”

“If I were a Biden supporter, the fact he’s not out there doing much right now wouldn’t make me feel really good about the fact that his performance is going to markedly change,” Christie concluded.

