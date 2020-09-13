Michael Bloomberg indicated earlier this year he would put a lot of money into the fight to beat President Donald Trump.

Since then, there have been questions about when exactly that was going to happen and in what form. Last month news broke that the former New York mayor would put $60 million into helping House Democrats this cycle.

On Sunday morning, news broke that Bloomberg is putting at least $100 million in Florida to help Joe Biden beat Trump in the crucial swing state.

An NBC News’Marist poll out last week showed Trump and Biden at 48 percent each with likely voters. One notable result of that poll was Trump narrowly beating Biden among Latino voters.

The Washington Post reports that Bloomberg determined that “a narrow focus on Florida was the best use of his money”:

Bloomberg made the decision to focus his final election spending on Florida last week, after news reports that Trump had considered spending as much as $100 million of his own money in the final weeks of the campaign, Bloomberg’s advisers said… “Voting starts on Sept. 24 in Florida so the need to inject real capital in that state quickly is an urgent need,” said Bloomberg adviser Kevin Sheekey. “Mike believes that by investing in Florida it will allow campaign resources and other Democratic resources to be used in other states, in particular the state of Pennsylvania.”

Trump responded during a Sunday morning tweetstorm, mocking “Mini Mike”:

I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 Billion Dollars, and then giving the worst and most inept Debate Performance in the history of Presidential Politics. Pocahontas ended his political career on first question, OVER! Save NYC instead. https://t.co/WgbVvEUt2N — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

In the highly competitive world of high tech, how come nobody has ever challenged Mini Mike Bloomberg and his very average, & supposedly outdated, “stuff” that he sells to so many? Did he use his position as Mayor of New York to create what is now a monopoly? Just askin’? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

