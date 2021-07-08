Chris Hayes torched conservative media on Thursday night for fear-mongering about the Covid-19 vaccine and nonexistent federal government mandates for all Americans.

The MSNBC host expressed annoyance at Fox & Friends and Tucker Carlson in particular for pooh-poohing vaccination campaigns and possible vaccine mandates. Hayes called their talk “cowardly”:

The leaders of this movement are cowardly. They refuse to have the courage of their convictions. They will not come out and say they are against the vaccine. Instead, they take this straw man stance saying they’re just against anyone trying to promote the vaccine or heaven forbid mandate it, which of course leaves out the crucial point: the government is not mandating the vaccine. In fact, that’s the reason for the hectoring. It’s the reason Dr. Fauci came on our program. It’s why President Joe Biden spoke the other day about going door to door to reach people who have not yet been able to get vaccinated… What they’re really saying is, they don’t want people to get the vaccine. If you’re saying you don’t want people to get the vaccine, come out and say it! But they won’t say it because saying you don’t want people to get the vaccines means saying you want people to die. Those are the options right now… What I’m saying is, if they’re going to pick a deceptive narrative to go with, why not go with that one? That Donald Trump delivered us these miraculous vaccines and we should all thank him and go get our Trump shots.

Hayes pointed out that Trump himself “half-heartedly” encouraged his supporters to get the vaccine during a speech at CPAC, but noted that “he’s not really leaning into it. At the end of the day, he’s just as scared of the anti-vaxxers in the base as the rest of his party, the rest of his movement.”

“All of them,” said Hayes, “From Donald Trump to Tucker Carlson are cowards when it comes down to it. They’re just chasing after the base.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

