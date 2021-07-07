Fauci Pleads With Unvaccinated People to Get the Shot: ‘Get Over It, Get Over This Political Statement’

On Wednesday night, Chris Hayes asked Dr. Anthony Fauci what can be done to encourage more Americans to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Whatever it takes,” said Fauci. “You know, it’s not like we’re out there trying to sell encyclopedias. We’re out there trying to get people to save their lives, those of their loved ones, and those of the community. So whatever it takes.”

Fauci took issue with the claim made by some conservatives that the government will go door-to-door in an effort to vaccinate more people after President Joe Biden said, “Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and often times door-to-door – literally knocking on doors – to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”

Fauci clarified, “We’re not talking about the government knocking on your door. We’re talking about people who you can relate to in the community who you trust.”

The Chief Medical Advisor to the President expressed frustration at the fact that in some cases, not getting the vaccine has become something of a political statement:

Where there are high levels of vaccination, there’s low levels of infection, low hospitalization, and almost no deaths. Where you have no vaccination, you have higher levels of infection, higher risk, and hospitalization. It’s not complicated, Chris… This is not complicated. We’re not asking anybody to make any political statement one way or another. We’re saying, “Try and save your life, and that of your family, and that of the community.” We have so many things, as you said, so many diseases that I deal with that don’t have solutions. It’s very frustrating. You don’t have a treatment or you don’t have a vaccine. Here we have a vaccine that’s highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. It’s easy to get. It’s free. And it’s readily available. So, you know, you’ve got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.

Watch above via MSNBC.

