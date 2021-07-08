Anderson Cooper 360 is CNN’s Most-Watched in Tuesday and Wednesday Ratings

CNN’s Anderson Cooper anchored the network’s most-watched shows on Tuesday and Wednesday, as audiences returned after the 4th of July holiday weekend. But even CNN’s top numbers couldn’t hold a candle to Fox News, which continues its ratings reign.

With 1.06 million total viewers and 284,000 in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, Anderson Cooper 360 was CNN’s top audience draw on Tuesday. He repeated his success on Wednesday, with 1.1 million total viewers and 220,000 in the demo.

Cooper’s numbers in the demo on Tuesday put him within striking distance of the top five most-watched among adult audiences, but Fox News was dominant overall in viewership. Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched, with 3.15 million total viewers, and 511,000 in the demo. Hannity was second in total viewers, with 2.56 million, and third in the demo, with 319,000. The Five, which is celebrating 10 years on the air, continues to score numbers competitive with the top prime time shows, averaging 2.47 million total viewers (the third-most of the day), and coming in second in the demo, with 329,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.24 million (278,000 in the demo). The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.02 million (300,000 in the demo). Fox News Primetime was fourth in the demo, with 309,000 (1.74 million total), and Special Report with Bret Baier, with guest anchor Mike Emanuel, was fifth in the demo, with 306,000 (1.92 million viewers total).

Wednesday was a similar story, with Carlson topping the charts with 3.08 million total viewers and 550,000 in the demo. Hannity was second, with 2.77 million total viewers and 418,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.53 million, and fourth in the demo, with 347,000. Maddow was fourth in total viewers, with 2.37 million, and third in the demo, with 349,000. Ingraham was fifth in total viewers, with 2.04 million (317,000 in the demo), and Special Report, again guest anchored by Emanuel, was fifth in the demo, with 333,000 (1.81 million viewers total, the sixth most-watched of the day).

Fox News won in all dayparts Tuesday. In total day, Fox averaged 1.51 million total viewers, and 251,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.04 million, and third in the demo, with 134,000. CNN was third in total viewers, averaging 661,000 total, and second in the demo, with 152,000.

In prime time Tuesday, Fox won with 2.58 million total viewers, and 377,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.76 million, and third in the demo, with 214,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers in prime time Tuesday, with 863,000, and was second in the demo, with 230,000.

Fox and Friends was first in the early morning, averaging 1.1 million total viewers and 187,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 930,000 total viewers and 124,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day averaged 425,000 total viewers, and 88,000 in the demo.

On Wednesday, Fox again won in all dayparts, averaging 1.51 million total viewers and 246,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.05 million total, and a close third in the demo, with 146,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 697,000, and just barely edged out MSNBC in the demo, with 147,000.

In prime time, Fox was first with 2.63 million total viewers and 428,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.81 million total viewers and 256,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 961,000 total viewers and 191,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, 1.06 million total viewers tuned in to Fox and Friends, which was first in the demo as well, with 173,000. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 896,000 total viewers, and 112,000 in the demo, and CNN’s New Day was third, with 456,000 total viewers, and 75,000 in the demo.

