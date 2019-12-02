As Chris Matthews spoke with former CIA Director John Brennan tonight, he asked, “Do you think he’s sane?”

“Donald Trump?” Brennan asked.

“Yeah,” Matthews said. “Let me ask you about logic. When he sees a logic report from an intelligence agency that people worked on for weeks and you get it down to an executive summary that he’s willing to read, do you think he’s reading it like a person would read something — like let me learn something here?”

Brennan said he doesn’t, saying he can’t comment on “whether he’s sane or not” but that “he views the world through his own prism — ‘how am I going to take advantage of this or defend against it’ to protect his own interest.”

Matthews also asked about the Republican report defending POTUS in the impeachment probe, released earlier tonight.

“They have no interest in finding the truth or being honest with the American people,” Brennan said. “Clearly they have bets on Mr. Trump and will continue to stay with him. It’s the bed they’ve all made together. They cannot refute any of these allegations based on substance. They’ll continue to try to disparage those that stood up against him. So I think the Republicans are just going to continue to look blindly at this impeachment.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

