Chris Wallace: For All the GOP Criticisms of Whistleblower, ‘The Basic Allegation Has Been Largely Confirmed’

Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke with Shepard Smith this afternoon and said that for all the Republican criticisms of the intel whistleblower, the basic allegation has been largely corroborated.

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is testifying behind closed doors today, and her opening statement makes clear she was told President Donald Trump wanted her out because of “unfounded and false claims” surrounding her.

Wallace noted that news, as well as the two Rudy Giuliani associates arrested and charged yesterday, remarking, “For all of the allegations against the Bidens, and they certainly are worth investigating, the only people who face criminal charges at this point in the whole Ukraine matter are two associates of Rudy Giuliani.”

When Smith asked about the magnitude of “this historic moment,” Wallace brought up the initial whistleblower complaint that set all this off:

“I think that for all of the criticism of the whistleblower you’re hearing from Republicans, the basic story that the whistleblower alleged in the first place appears to have been largely corroborated, that there wasn’t a phone call between the president and the Ukrainian president Zelensky, that it was so alarming to a lot of people inside the White House, permanent intelligence officials, not political appointees, that it was handled differently than those phone calls would normally be handled, and it seems to have been involved around a campaign — both before and after — to get information about both whether or not Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 election and opposition research on Joe Biden for the 2020 election.”

He added there’s still a question of whether this rises to the level of impeachment or removal from office or not, but reiterated that “the basic allegation has been largely confirmed.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

