President Donald Trump has complained about Fox News quite a bit recently, even grousing yesterday that “only pro Trump Fox shows do well.” But he also prematurely trashed Fox News Sunday for the mere act of having James Comey and Adam Schiff on, claiming it’s indicative of Fox “trying sooo had to be politically correct”:

Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Chris Wallace today grilled Comey over the findings from DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz, including the errors found in the FISA application process and the reliance on the Steele dossier, and he asked Comey at one point if he would have resigned if he was still at the FBI when the report came out.

Following the Comey interview, Wallace spoke with White House special adviser Pam Bondi about the FBI and impeachment. Towards the end of the interview, Wallace brought up the president’s tweet:

“President Trump tweeted late yesterday that we, Fox News Sunday, should not even be doing an interview with James Comey or with Adam Schiff… My question, Pam, is does the president understand that it’s the duty of a free and fair price to cover both sides of the story?”

“Of course he does,” Bondi said. She went on to say she’ll disagree with POTUS on this, crediting Wallace for his tough questioning of Comey.

In his Newseum speech last week, Wallace said, “I believe President Trump is engaged in the most direct, sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”

