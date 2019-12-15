Former FBI Director James Comey was grilled on his defense of the bureau’s use of the FISA process in light of the findings obtained by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace interviewed Comey on why he took a “victory lap” after Horowitz released his report by claiming in an op-ed that the FBI’s investigation of the Trump 2016 campaign was vindicated. Wallace asked this question while rolling footage of Horowitz testifying before Congress and saying he doesn’t think his report vindicates anyone connected to the FBI’s performance errors and the problems he found in the FISA application process.

Comey defended himself by saying the FBI was accused of treason, illegal surveillance and launching a politically-motivated investigation of President Donald Trump’s team, and Horowitz’s report says “all of that was nonsense.” He went on to acknowledge the flaws Horowitz discovered, saying “He also found things we were never accused of, which is real sloppiness, and that’s concerning. As I’ve said all along has to be focused on. If I were director, I’d be very concerned about it and diving into it.”

Wallace continued to press Comey’s FISA process defense by citing Horowitz, saying there were “17 significant errors in the FISA process and you say that it was handled in a thoughtful and appropriate way.”

“He is right, I was wrong,” Comey conceded. “I was overconfident in the procedures that the FBI and Justice have built over 20 years years. I thought they were robust enough. it’s incredibly hard to get a FISA, I was overconfident in those because he’s right, there was real sloppiness.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

