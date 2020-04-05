Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams told Chris Wallace Sunday morning that the president made a decision “that’s appropriate for him” in not wearing a mask when out in public after the new CDC recommendation.

Wallace first brought up the president talking about hydroxychloroquine and asked, “As the nation’s top public health official, are you comfortable with people taking an unproven, untested drug, even people who don’t actually have the virus?”

Adams said, “We feel a little bit better regarding its safety than we do about a complete novel drug, even though this is being used at much higher doses, so we just want to able to facilitate physicians and patients having the conversation. That’s what I tell people, that’s what I hear the president tell people.”

Wallace also brought up the CDC recommendation about civilians wearing non-medical masks, followed by showing the clip of POTUS saying he himself doesn’t plan to wear it.

“Does that statement by the president send a mixed message about taking this recommendation seriously?” Wallace asked.

Adams emphasized that the guidelines are commentary and “not a substitute for social distancing,” saying, “The White House doctors and Secret Service are taking pains to make sure everyone is social distancing in regards to the president, the vice president, and each other, and so the president is making a choice that’s appropriate for him.”

