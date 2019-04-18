Chrissy Teigen Calls Laura Ingraham a ‘White Supremacist’ After Fox Host Attacked Her On Air

Chrissy Teigen returned fire at Laura Ingraham after the Fox News host bashed Time magazine for including the model and television personality on their annual “100 Most Influential People” list.

On Wednesday night, Ingraham covered Teigen’s inclusion on her primetime Fox News show. She went after Teigen for her “vicious” criticisms of President Donald Trump, and also mocked her profile as well as the remarks she gave at last week’s Democratic Retreat. After rolling a clip of Teigen saying that women should say “f*ck you” more often, Ingraham denounced Time magazine entirely as “the last gasp almanac of the elite.”

Teigen, who has a huge presence on Twitter, returned fire by labelling Ingraham a “Corny monster.”

She continued, “when time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness, @IngrahamAngle.”

Corny monster. There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose? Fuck you. 😁 https://t.co/wETBvafAzo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2019

when time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness, @IngrahamAngle — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2019

Watch Ingraham’s segment above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com