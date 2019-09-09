comScore

Chrissy Teigen Returns Fire After Trump’s Insults: ‘LOL What a P*ssy Ass Bitch’

By Ken MeyerSep 9th, 2019, 7:43 am

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen mockingly fired back after President Donald Trump attacked them both in a tweetstorm about criminal justice reform.

The singer and his model wife were slammed on Sunday night when Trump grumbled that celebrities and the media don’t give him enough credit for signing the Criminal Justice Reform Bill into law. Trump was apparently watching Lester Holt’s conversation with Legend during an NBC program on American prison culture, and he apparently failed to notice that Dateline did, in fact, acknowledge the First Step Act.

Tiegen offered a searing response to Trump while laughing about how the president chose to attack her when she wasn’t even part of the program:

As her retaliation started making the rounds on Twitter, Teigen may or may not have been joking when she asked people to not make #PresidentPussyAssBitch trend.

Legend has also noticed Trump’s attack and he decided to respond with some comments about the president’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump:

