Chuck Schumer Calls on Biden to Stop ‘Hateful and Xenophobic Trump Policies,’ Mistreatment of Haitian Migrants at Border

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on President Joe Biden to put an end to the reported mistreatment of Haitian asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border.

As Schumer spoke before the Senate floor on Tuesday about the upcoming budget vote, he turned his attention toward the “horrible images” coming out of Texas where a surge of migrants have gathered near the border. The Biden administration is currently under public pressure due to a number of photos and videos showing horse-riding Border Patrol agents as they corralled and lashed out at asylum-seekers from Haiti. This comes as the Department of Homeland Security is preparing to arrange more deportation flights for border crossers.

Some of the images from the border have given air to the suggestion that the horse-riding border officials were using their their reins as whips to attack Haitian immigrants. While the reporting on that remains unconfirmed, Schumer invoked it as he decried the “unimaginable indignity” immigrants were experiencing.

“Images of Haitian migrants being hit with whips and other forms of physical violence is completely unacceptable,” he said. “This behavior must be addressed and we must provide accountability. The images turn your stomach. It must be stopped, this kind of violence.”

Schumer then slammed the Biden administration for trying to deport these immigrants back to Haiti, which has been reeling from crisis after crisis for the last several months. He called it a defiance of “common decency” as he asked the administration to stop it.

I urge President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas to immediately put a stop to these expulsions and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border. We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws. We must allow asylum seekers to present their claims at our ports of entry and be afforded due process.

Watch above, via CSPAN2.

