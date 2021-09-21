CNN’s Brianna Keilar Challenges Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas: Why Not Call Border a ‘Crisis?’

Brianna Keilar did not mince words as her interview with Alejandro Mayorkas wrapped up, asking the Homeland Security Secretary if he felt the current problems at the border were a “crisis.”

Stunning images have emerged that represent what can be most charitably described as a poorly managed border situation that shows thousands of undocumented immigrants encamped under a bridge and border patrol officials apparently whipping immigrants on horseback.

At the outset of the interview, the New Day co-anchor asked Mayorkas about the alleged “whip-like” devices used in rounding up people seeking refuge, to which Mayorkas said he was horrified by the images.

After about five minutes of the interview, Keilar flatly said to her guest, “as you are looking at these scenes, and you’re there, is this a crisis?” Mayorkas did not answer the question and instead said it was “heartbreaking to see” and a “human tragedy.”

Not satisfied with that answer, the New Day anchor pushed further. “This is something we haven’t seen before. This camp inside of the united states, with thousands of people,” she noted. “What is the reticence to call something that is so clearly a crisis, a crisis?”

“I call it a heartbreaking situation, a tremendous challenge,” Mayorkas replied, adding, “we are addressing it with a plan. We are executing that plan. I, by no means, diminish the humane issue that it presents, but I want to be clear that we do have a plan to address it, respecting the needs of the individuals, and we are executing on that plan. ”

As Keilar began to wrap the interview, Secretary Mayorkas interjected to get in one last point, adding, “If I may, I am very focused on the mission.” Keilar did not let him on the hook, however, retorting “mission, and this issue, though, of semantics.”

