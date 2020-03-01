Chuck Todd spoke with Vice President Mike Pence this morning about the U.S. response to coronavirus.

But Todd also asked about rhetoric from the president and others blasting liberals for politicizing the virus, including what Donald Trump Jr. said about Democrats’ hopes to take down his father.

“You’ve gone out of your way since you’ve been appointed to this to keep this from being politicized. You have made every effort, every statement,” Todd said. “But I want to play for you what some of your allies have said about the coronavirus.”

He showed statements from Don Jr., Rush Limbaugh, and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, before asking, “None of this seems to match the facts. What facts are there that Democrats are doing this? It seems like people are asking questions and are concerned about the virus. This implies some sort of political motivation, which is kind of gross.”

“Well, I will tell you there’s been a lot of irresponsible rhetoric among Democrats and commentators on the left,” Pence said.

“Who?” Todd asked. “Name some names, sir. Because this just feels like gaslighting. Please name some names. We’re all big people here.”

Pence pointed to Gail Collins’ recent “Let’s Call It Trumpvirus” column.

“Does that apply to all people?” Todd asked.

“So that the president would be blamed. Chuck, this virus began in China,” Pence said. “The president took decisive action to protect the American people, and when you see voices on our side pushing back on outrageous and irresponsible rhetoric on the other side, I think that’s important.”

Todd asked if “this rhetoric from your side helps.”

Pence said, “I never begrudge people responding to unwarranted, unjustified attacks.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

