With impeachment still in the air, Chuck Todd today said “there are still some major unknowns,” including with respect to investigations into Rudy Giuliani and his associates.

The president’s lawyer was spotted at the White House today after his recent travels to Ukraine. Per the New York Times, one senior White House official said “he was there, in part, to talk about a trip he had taken to interview Ukrainians in Budapest and Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, for an anti-impeachment documentary.”

Today Todd asked what he acknowledged was a “snarky” question: “How would U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani have handled somebody who is at least a person of interest in an investigation sort of thumbing his nose at the investigation and going off to Ukraine, which may be the heart of where that U.S. Attorney’s office is investigating?”

Former FBI official Chuck Rosenberg said Giuliani’s a private citizen with no pending charges, so he’s “certainly free to travel” but it also might be a bad idea “because he might be generating more evidence for prosecutors down the road.”

Todd said it seems like Giuliani is only “inviting more scrutiny” upon himself.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

