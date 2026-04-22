Jessica Tarlov Tells Jesse Watters He’s ‘Correct’ for the First Time ‘In Recorded History’

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov told co-host Jesse Watters he was “correct” on Wednesday while teeing up a discussion, an occurrence she claimed had “never happened in recorded history.”

Tarlov’s surprise assertion on The Five came during a discussion about redistricting efforts, after voters in Virginia narrowly approved a mid-decade redistricting map on Tuesday that could give Democrats an electoral boost in ten out of eleven of the state’s House districts. Watters, in a question to Tarlov, noted that President Donald Trump had also played a major role in state gerrymandering, after he pushed Republicans in Texas to redraw the state’s congressional map last summer.

“Jessica, you guys have been gerrymandering for quite some time. You are very good at it. Trump tried his hand at it, did it in Texas, got some good results,” he said. “And then you guys have just been running the table. Can you stop? Can you slow down?”

Tarlov said Watters had admitted that Republicans “were the ones who started” the redistricting battle, claiming that her co-hosts’ framing of the issue was shockingly accurate.

“No. All gas, no brakes,” she responded. “So the top ten gerrymandered states in the country, only two of them are Democratically controlled, by the way, so this isn’t really all about how we’re the evil gerrymandering forse, but you are correct in your setup, which I think has never happened in recorded history, at least of me being on The Five, that you guys were the ones who started it.”

The host also said that she had predicted gerrymandering efforts would backfire on Republicans, a claim she said her co-hosts had jeered at at the time.

“And I remember when I was talking about and said, ‘This has the potential to backfire and could become a dummy-mander,'” she said. “You said something like, ‘Who cares about a dummy-mander. What’s that weird word you are saying, Jessica?’ This is what it looks like in Texas, where, by the way, the districts, the monstrosity that you showed, districts in Texas span 300 miles.”

Virginia’s referendum is the latest in a string of redistricting moves across multiple states after Trump’s Texas push. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) headed up a successful campaign to counteract Texas’s redistricting, adding five possible Democratic seats to nullify the five likely Republican seats added in Texas.

A more likely GOP seat was added in Missouri and North Calrionia, with a possible two in Ohio. Trump’s redistricting plan was rejected by Republican state senators in Indiana, while a state judge in Utah shot down a map proposed by the state GOP-held legislature. Florida is still trying to push through a new map of its own, with lawmakers set to vote on the plan in the next few weeks.

Watch above via Fox News.

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