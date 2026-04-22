‘He Was Fired’: Fox News Reports Navy Secretary Did Not Leave on His Own

Former Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was fired, Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported on Wednesday.

Multiple news outlets had reported that Phelan was leaving his post, but it was unclear if he resigned or was terminated. On Wednesday’s Special Report, Heinrich removed all doubt by reporting that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth fired him. The news comes amid the ongoing U.S. naval blockade of Iran.

“The Pentagon spokesman just announced Navy Secretary John Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately, saying, ‘We wish him well in his future endeavors,'” Heinrich said. “It was not immediately clear from this post if he resigned or was fired, but Fox News has learned in the last few moments he was fired. He had a very close relationship, apparently, with Donald Trump Jr. and just hosted a bridal shower for his fiancée this past weekend in Palm Beach.”

Heinrich added that Undersecretary of the Navy Hung Cao will become acting secretary. Cao served in the Navy and was endorsed by President Donald Trump in his unsuccessful 2024 Senate bid in Virginia.

Phelan is the 34th officer Hegseth has fired, Heinrich noted.

The president nominated Phelan, a Republican megadonor, to be Secretary of the Navy in November 2024, despite his lack of military experience.

An avid art collector, Phelan was a major donor to the president in 2024, and reportedly hosted Trump at his $38 million Aspen home during the campaign. At the event, Trump went on a profanity-laden tirade against immigrants and claimed that if then-Vice President Kamala Harris won, the 2024 election “could be the last election we ever have.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!