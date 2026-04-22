Georgia Paper Reports Congressman Who Just Died Is Seeking Reelection

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution informed its followers on Bluesky that Rep. David Scott (D-GA) is running for reelection – just hours after the paper reported he died.

Scott, 80, died on Wednesday in the middle of his 12th term in the House. He is the fourth Democrat to die in this Congress, joining former Reps. Sylvester Turner (D-TX), Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), and Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who were in their 70s.

Scott was seeking reelection. And according to a social media post, he still is, despite being dead.

“Despite the concerns about his health and age as well as facing another tough primary contest, U.S. Rep. David Scott said he will seek another term in the House,” the Journal-Constitution posted on Bluesky.

The post, which has since been deleted, linked to an article from August 28, 2025 that raised concerns about his age and health.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will call a special election to fill the seat. Scott’s name will remain on next month’s primary ballot because, according to a spokesperson for the secretary of state, “It is too late to change the ballot as early voting starts Monday.”

Before his death, Mediaite last covered Scott in December 2024 after he yelled at Politico photographer Francis Chung outside the Capitol. “Who gave you the right to take my picture, asshole?” Politico reported the congressman as saying.

“I’m going to ask you to not come and take a picture of us as we’re trying to get into the Capitol,” a staffer told Chung. “I’m going to ask you very nicely to not do that. We will be reaching out to your editor, whoever it is we have to reach out to.”

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