Chuck Todd Mocks Trump Reaction to Infrastructure Deal: ‘Been Too Busy Chasing Mythological Unicorns’

MTP Daily anchor Chuck Todd mocked Donald Trump on Thursday over the former president’s scathing reaction to the bipartisan infrastructure deal, saying that Trump has “been too busy chasing other mythological unicorns” to notice before now.

“Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans continue to lose,” said Trump in a statement on Thursday. “He lost Arizona, he lost Georgia, he ignored Election Fraud and he doesn’t fight.”

“Now he’s giving Democrats everything they want and getting nothing in return,” he continued. “No deal is better than a bad deal. Fight for America, not for special interests and Radical Democrats. RINOs are ruining America, right alongside Communist Democrats.”

Following soundbites of members of the bipartisan group that came up with the infrastructure package celebrating the Senate voting to proceed to debate the agreement, Todd said, “To be sure, this deal could be derailed by any number of things.

“From the right, the de facto Republican leader Donald Trump is trying to whip the base into a frenzy to oppose it, a bit late if you will, as he rails against what he calls so-called RINOs who are, in his words, ruining America. Though Donald Trump apparently just discovered that this infrastructure deal was about to be cut. He’s been too busy chasing other mythological unicorns.”

