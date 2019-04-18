Chuck Todd: Trump and Barr Have ‘Successfully Neutered’ Mueller’s Report

With all of the controversy and confusion surrounding the release of Robert Mueller‘s redacted report, Chuck Todd thinks President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have succeeded in negating the report’s political significance.

The Meet the Press moderator joined his NBC colleagues on Thursday to discuss Barr’s pre-release press conference, and what it would mean for the Mueller report. Todd said last night that “collusion” really did happen if the reports about the Department of Justice briefing the White House in advance are true, and on Thursday, he remarked on how the report and its release have been obfuscated by Trump, Barr, and other political actors involved in the matter.

“The country’s faith in the rule of law: is it better than when Mueller started or is it worse” Todd wondered out loud. “That’s the sad chapter of all this.”

Todd continued to say Barr could’ve spoken and handled the Mueller report in a less controversial manner, and this is the root of criticisms for the AG’s integrity on the matter. When Brian Williams expressed his view that “politics is going to be crushed under the weight of the content revealed to us,” Todd responded, “the president and Bill Barr have successfully neutered the impact of the Mueller report politically.”

