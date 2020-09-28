Cindy McCain endorsed Joe Biden for president last week, but now she’s taking her support for the former vice president up a notch by joining his presidential transition team.

Multiple outlets report that the widow of former Arizona Republican senator John McCain will now serve on Biden’s advisory board. Mrs. McCain shares her place on the board with notable figures including former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, and fellow Republican Bob McDonald, who previously served as Veterans Affairs secretary for the Obama administration.

The Wall Street Journal explains that Mrs. McCain and the rest of the board are focused on developing plans to fill major government positions and implement core policies in the event Biden defeats President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. This factors into the “transition of power” process, which has drawn public intrigue in recent days due to Trump’s non-commitment to a peaceful transferral.

Trump had a negative relationship with McCain’s late husband that continued after the latter’s death, and Mrs. McCain used part of her Biden endorsement to reference the president’s disrespect for American servicemen and women.

“There is too much at risk in this election to sit on the sidelines,” McCain said in her endorsement. “Everything this country stands for is on the line.”

