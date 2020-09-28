Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s wife was reportedly bruised following an “altercation” with her husband just days before he was hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act.

According to NBC Miami, the police report made following Parscale’s standoff with police early on Monday morning “noted that Candice Parscale had bruises on her arms, and she said they happened a few days ago during a physical altercation with Parscale that she didn’t report.”

Detective Steven Smith declared that as he spoke with Candice, he noticed “several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead,” and that when he “asked how she received the bruising, Candace [sic] Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her.”

The report also claimed that 10 firearms were taken by police from Parscale’s home, that he had to be forcibly taken down by a police officer, and that his speech “was slurred as though he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and he seemed to be crying.”

Parscale was involuntarily hospitalized after he reportedly armed himself and threatened to self-harm.

The former campaign manager was demoted from his position in July after the campaign experienced several goofs, critics started to focus on Parscale’s luxury spending, and President Donald Trump fell in the polls.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]