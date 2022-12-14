CNN 2024 Polling Shows Trump Losing Republicans Bigly While Biden is More Popular With Dems Than Gavin Newsom

CNN polling of the 2024 presidential election found former President Donald Trump is losing support among Republicans while President Joe Biden remains the most popular potential Democratic nominee.

Biden has yet to declare himself as a candidate while Trump is the only person on either side of the aisle who has officially entered the race.

According to CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten, Biden’s favorability among Democrats remains high in spite of multiple polls showing a majority of voters would prefer another candidate in 2024. CNN found 59% of Democrats believe he should not run again.

In spite of those numbers, the president is viewed favorably by 82% of his party’s voters. He leads the pack among prominent Democrats who have been floated as potential candidates. Biden is more popular among Democrats than both Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

Harris is viewed favorably by 62% of Democrats while Newsom’s favorability sits at 47%.

“Even though a lot of Democrats maybe don’t want Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee, he’s still the most well-liked, unlike Donald Trump on the Republican side,” Enten noted before he broke down data on the GOP side.

CNN found Trump 62% of voters who lean Republican believe he should not be the party’s nominee in 2024. That number is up from the 49% of voters who answered the same way at the beginning of 2022.

As far as Trump’s favorability among Republicans, Trump sits at 62% while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is viewed favorably by 77% of his party’s voters.

DeSantis has not declared himself a candidate for president after winning reelection last month in his state by a landslide.

“[Trump] is absolutely losing momentum among Republicans at this point,” Enten noted.

Sixty-eight percent of all voters said they found Trump’s views to be “too extreme” compared to Biden’s 37%, Enten reported.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com