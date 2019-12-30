CNN Airs Footage of Texas Church Shooter Opening Fire

CNN aired footage on Monday morning from the moment when the gunman behind the West Freeway Church of Christ shooting pulled out his weapon and started attacking service attendees.

Two victims were killed in the attack outside of Fort Worth, TX on Sunday, and the gunman also died from return fire from the parishioners. The violence was captured on the livestream from the church’s service, and CNN decided to air the moment when the gunman fired off his shotgun before another person shot him back.

Watch above, via CNN.

