President Joe Biden joked at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday about his lack of availability to the press. But one CNN commentator said that Biden wasn’t laughing with the audience but at them in making that comment.

When introducing President Biden at the annual event where media and politicians mix with celebrities and other political and cultural figures for a dinner and a roast, WHCA president Tamara Keith fired the first shot about the president’s aloof distancing of the media.

“Every president privately, and sometimes publicly, bridles at his news coverage. And yet they invite us in and take our questions,” she said. “Though, sir, maybe not as many as we would like.”

Biden joked about it too. “In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office. I’ll talk for ten minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away,” he said as the press laughed along.

But, said Jennings, Biden wasn’t laughing along with the reporters and correspondents, he was laughing at them.

“I’m just gonna – for the journalists in the room: He wasn’t laughing with you, he was laughing at you,” said Jennings.

“I mean, the reality is, I think he’s mocking the press. The guy does not take questions and he’s up there joking about it. And I just, and they’re clapping and they’re laughing about it,” Jennings said/ “And, I don’t know, I just I think he owes – I’m a – I’m pro-reporter, and I think that the United States ought to have to talk to these reporters and not mock them.”

Seemingly put-out CNN anchor John Berman immediately leapt to Biden’s aid with a “but what about Trump” defense.

“How did it compare to the speeches that Donald Trump gave at the White House Correspondents Dinner?” Berman asked. “Trick question, he didn’t give them. He didn’t show!”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

