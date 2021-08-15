CNN Historian Says Kabul May Be Biden’s ‘Saigon Moment’: Will Be ‘An Albatross Around His Neck for the Rest of Time’

Presidential historian and CNN contributor Tim Naftali argued that it’s fair to compare the Fall of Saigon to Kabul’s descent into chaos, now that the Taliban has taken control of the Afghanistan capital.

Naftali joined CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield on Sunday to discuss the implications of Kabul’s fall and the US’ scramble to evacuate allies and American citizens from the country. Whitfield noted that the conversation was occurring hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken went on a media tour to defend the Biden administration’s approach, where the secretary of state insisted there was no comparison between Kabul and the end of the Vietnam War.

Asked whether it was “a fair comparison,” Naftali called it “a very fair comparison.” While he acknowledged Blinken’s argument that the U.S. accomplished its original goals in Afghanistan, Naftali explained how that excursion snowballed into America’s broader campaign in the Middle East with no clear picture of what victory would look like.

“In 2011, let’s not forget, we killed Osama bin Laden… But we stayed in Afghanistan,” Naftali said. “From that moment on, for the last ten years, our government has been trying to figure out what our mission should be, how to declare victory.”

Naftali further mused that Biden made the withdrawal decision in order to follow through on ending “a mission he didn’t believe in anymore.” He further warned of the possibility that Afghanistan will once again become a sanctuary for radical Islamic extremism.

“If that occurs,” he concluded, “this is the Saigon moment for President Biden, and this will be an albatross around his neck for the rest of time.”

Watch above, via CNN.

