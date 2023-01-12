CNN Host Confronts Dem. Rep. Jayapal With Old Tweet About Trump Docs: Is Biden Putting National Security ‘At Risk’ Too?

Alisyn Camerota confronted Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) with her own tweet about former President Donald Trump endangering national security with his handling of classified documents.

The CNN host asked the progressive congresswoman if the same standard applies to President Joe Biden. A special counsel was appointed Thursday to oversee the investigation into the classified documents found at the president’s home and offices.

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur will oversee the investigation into Biden’s handling of sensitive materials. Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee Trump’s case last year.

On CNN Newsroom, the congresswoman joined Camerota to discuss the appointment of the special counsel and how Biden’s case compares and contrasts to Trump’s/

“There are clear differences here in how this president is handling it and we’ll just have to wait for the special counsel to do his work,” Jayapal argued.

Camerota reminded the congresswoman that in September, she called Trump a danger to national security online.

Jayapal tweeted, “Donald Trump stole classified documents. He put not only our national security at risk, but the security and safety of our allies around the world. He must be held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Camerota read the tweet and asked, “Should president Biden be held to that same standard?”

“I mean, you said President Trump stole the classified documents,” Camerota added. “Isn’t it possible that President Biden is putting our national security at risk, also?”

Jayapal was not ready to declare Biden a national security risk.

“I absolutely think that is why the Department of Justice has appointed the special counsel,” Jayapal said. “That doesn’t mean that there isn’t a problem here, and certainly there’s a political problem for all of us as Democrats, but I do think that there are significant differences, and I do think it’s important to look at the fact this president is cooperating completely with the investigation.”

Jayapal concluded Biden has been cooperative from the beginning and has not complained he is a target of a “witch hunt.”

Watch above, via CNN.

