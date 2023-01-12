BREAKING: AG Garland Announces Special Counsel to Investigate Biden Classified Documents Case

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into the classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s office and home.

On Thursday, Garland named former United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur as that special counsel.

Biden‘s legal team has found and turned over different sets of classified documents found in Biden’s possession. Initially, documents from Biden’s time as vice president were found in early November at Biden’s private office at the Biden Penn center and then more were found later in the garage of his Delaware home. An additional third set of documents has also been found inside Biden’s home in Deleware, noted the White House on Thursday.

Garland appointed a special counsel in March to oversee investigations into former President Donald Trump, including his handling and potential efforts to conceal possession of classified documents. The revelation that Biden too possessed classified documents outside of proper channels has led to a firestorm of criticism and accusations of a double standard by the right.

“On November 9th, the FBI commenced an assessment consistent with standard protocols to understand whether classified information had been mishandled in violation of federal law. On November 14th, pursuant to Section 602 point to B of the Special Counsel Regulations, I assigned U.S. Attorney Loesch to conduct an initial investigation to inform my decision whether to appoint a special counsel,” Garland said, noting that he was indeed advised to appoint a special counsel.

Garland went on to name Hur and said Hur “supervised some of the department’s more important national security, public corruption, and other high profile matters. I will ensure that Mr. Hur receives all the resources he needs to conduct his work. As I have said before, I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity.”

“This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law. I am confident that Mr. Hur will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent matter and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department,” Garland concluded.

Watch his full statement above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com