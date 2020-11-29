Minutes after Fox’s Maria Bartiromo concluded her interview with President Donald Trump, a stunned Brian Stelter kicked off CNN’s Reliable Sources with a segment slamming both Bartiromo and the “delusional” president.

The president continued pushing more baseless claims about the election during the lengthy interview. Bartiromo was very much in agreement with what the president was saying, and asked him about the likelihood of this going all the way to the Supreme Court.

Stelter said that the president is “delusional” about the election and is making claims “that are dangerous, completely false, and doing so with an interviewer who is not an interviewer at all.”

“This was not hardball, this was not even softball. This was tee-ball,” Stelter said, criticizing the Fox host for letting the president “lie and lie and lie.”

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy said that “history will not remember people like Maria Bartiromo very well” and said the way she conducted the interview was “irresponsible” and “reckless.”

He even went so far as to compare her to Alex Jones:

“There would be outrage if Fox News hired someone like InfoWars’ Alex Jones to be anchoring a show on their network. Frankly, there is not much daylight between Maria and Alex Jones. She’s accepting the same delusional conspiracy theories that the president is spinning. And she’s actually encouraging him. She’s acting shocked… And he spins another lie and she acts shocked and says, ‘Wow, people don’t believe the election results.’ Well, gee, I wonder why.”

CNN contributor Amanda Carpenter said the interview was “propaganda” to let the president lie about the elections and damage the country.

At one point Stelter brought up the Murdochs, saying they are “providing this platform for Trump to come on and not be challenged whatsoever about the reality of the election.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

