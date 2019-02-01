CNN Panel Goes Off on Northam After Apology: Didn’t Say If He Was the One in Blackface or the KKK Robe

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is apologizing tonight for a photo on his yearbook page of someone in blackface and someone in a KKK robe, but as CNN’s Wolf Blitzer matter-of-factly stated tonight, he did not clarify which one was him.

CNN senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson said, “Apparently Northam is telling people he doesn’t quite remember the details of this photo.”

She also wondered whether there are any more images like this, given how he was so comfortable with this photo he went with it on his yearbook page.

Wolf Blitzer remarked, “It’s hard to believe he doesn’t remember this.” Henderson responded, “Unless he did it all the time.”

At one point CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein noted this happened in the 80s when Northam was in his 20s, and “that reality is going to make this very difficult.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

