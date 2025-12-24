CNN’s Dana Bash Reveals Betting Favorite to Win Democratic Nomination in 2028

CNN’s Dana Bash led her panel discussion on Wednesday to try to determine who had the best chance of securing the 2028 Democratic nomination for president.

“Let’s look at the betting markets,” Bash said, referencing Kalshi, the prediction market company advised by Donald Trump Jr. CNN announced a news partnership with the prediction website earlier in the month, saying it “will be featured on-air as a ‘real-time data ticker.’”

Bash continued, “[Gavin] Newsom is like, you know, shot up. And in fact, he shot up in August when he started the fight for which he won for Prop50 to change the maps in response to the fact that Texas changed the maps mid-decade. AOC is very far behind him. And Kamala Harris even behind AOC,” Bash said.

Nia Malika Henderson added that former Vice President Kamala Harris suggested that she might “make another go at it.”

Henderson continued:

Gavin Newsom, though, has I, think, stolen the spotlight from his fellow Californian by being in Donald Trump’s face, right? You look at his Twitter feed, he’s very pugnacious, very Trumpian in terms of how he is using — intentionally so — in really kind of using social media to gather attention. You know, listen, social media is one thing. And going to Iowa and South Carolina and New Hampshire is another. But so far he looks pretty good. The other person I might add to that is Raphael Warnock out of Georgia, who is incredibly talented politician has won in in Georgia, just recently gave a speech about spirituality and affordability. At the center for American progress. So, he is the one I think, to that list of 500 people. I would add him.

Bash mentioned that Newsom is out with a new book, which he touted on social media.

“Well, he starts out by acknowledging the fact that yeah, some of you don’t like me, and he kind of goes in there, and he’s right about that,” said Jeff Zeleny. “Look, there’s no doubt at this point he is ahead of the long list of people, largely because of his big success in redistricting. Also, you know, he has a a huge platform as the governor of California. But history does not often look kindly on the frontrunner from 2025 or 2026. I mean, the out year and the out year. Often, that person has a hard time staying.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.