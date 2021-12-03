During CNN Newsroom with anchors Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, a panel of legal analysts torched the law enforcement officials involved with surveillance of James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley–parents of Michigan school shooting suspect–who are currently fugitives of the law.

Police are searching for the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who has been charged as an adult for allegedly killing 4 people and injuring 8 on Tuesday at his Michigan high school.

The parents of the suspect face charges of involuntary manslaughter and have not been located. Their attorneys have claimed that they just left town “for their own safety” and would return voluntarily, but that has not yet happened.

CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Anthony Barksdale called it a “fumble,” saying, “There’s no way that this should have happened.”

Camerota added that the situation that has developed is “astonishing,” with law enforcement now having “to ask the public for help.”

“You don’t publicly announce you’re going to arrest someone,” said criminal defense attorney Page Pate. “You announce the charges and the arrest once the arrest has been made.”

CNN Crime and Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz reminded the panel to keep in mind, “the parents have not been cooperative with law enforcement at all throughout this entire investigation.”

He continued, “as the police started doing their investigations, getting search warrants, getting subpoenas, there were indications that the family was not being truthful.”

“When you know you have probable cause and you’re getting close to arresting someone, you want to make sure that they don’t flee, and so you sit on the house,” Prokupecz added, insinuating that law enforcement did not respond adequately in order to avoid this outcome.

“There was something going on that people weren’t communicating or perhaps, as we’re saying here, this is a fumble,” he emphasized. “This should not have happened, the bottom line.”

Blackwell concluded the segment saying, “Remarkable, what we have learned in just the last 20 minutes.”

“James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of this suspected shooter at Oxford High School are now considered fugitives.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com