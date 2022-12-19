CNN Panel Stunned By January 6 Committee’s ‘Absolutely Historic’ Criminal Referral Against Trump: ‘Very Bad Day’ for His Legacy

CNN’s Jamie Gangel focused on the historic significance of the January 6 Committee’s decision to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on multiple criminal charges — in her initial reaction moments after the committee adjourned Monday.

The committee concluded its final public meeting by voting to refer Trump on charges of aiding insurrection, disrupting an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Jake Tapper led CNN’s post hearing coverage, and he turned to Gangel while remarking “this has never happened before” that a House committee has urged the Justice Department to prosecute a former president.

“Absolutely historic, has never happened before,” Gangel agreed. She noted that the DOJ has been conducting its own investigation into Trump’s election overthrow attempts, but the referral presents them with “a very specific road map” of the evidence and testimony against him.

“Today is a very bad day for Donald Trump,” she said, “and a very bad day for his presidency, historically.”

Gangel continued by remarking that the nature of the referral gives the DOJ leeway to prosecute Trump’s allies who tried to help him overturn his defeat.

“Other people in Trumpworld who participated and led to January 6 are on notice,” she summarized.

Watch above via CNN.

