CNN’s communications division shot back at Fox News for claiming their network completely abandoned all concerns about the coronavirus while covering the Joe Biden victory rallies happening across the country, and they brought receipts.

After Pennsylvania was called for Biden and secured his victory over President Donald Trump, thousands of Biden supporters emerged across the country and celebrated in a public jubilee. The crowds gathered despite ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which led to Fox News publishing an article that accused CNN of failing to raise the alarm while the pro-Biden crowds.

The article, written by Mediaite alum Joseph Wulfsohn, paints CNN’s Covid coverage as “alarmist”, particularly when covering the events Trump held throughout the pandemic. While the piece acknowledges that Trump’s events often flouted public safety guidelines, it objects to how CNN labelled Trump’s functions as “superspreader” events (which they were), then it accuses the network of having “virtuall [sic] nonexistent” concerns about the possible viral spread in tonight’s crowds.

As it so happens, CNN actually has warned about the remaining dangers of the coronavirus today — frequently — and they took issue with Fox’s story. CNN’s Jake Tapper accused the network of knowingly pushing a lie while expressing his disappointment for those in the crowd not wearing masks.

Yeah we’re in the middle of a pandemic and people are dying. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2020

CNN’s Omar Jimenez also hit back at Fox’s article, pointing to a segment where he noted that many people in the crowd seem to be wearing masks, but he was concerned by the lack of proper social distancing.

Here’s a tweet from when I first got out to the scene as well. The receipts have been out there. https://t.co/EuYqk3iFiz — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) November 8, 2020

Shortly before the writing of this article, Gary Tuchman delivered a CNN report from Atlanta, where he also made a point of noting the lack of social distancing, though most revelers were wearing masks.

“It’s the opposite of a Donald Trump rally where 10 percent, 15 percent wear masks,” Tuchman said.

Eventually, CNN PR put out a tweet of their own to call out Fox, and they provided more example footage of their Covid concerns:

“This is a blatant lie,” they said. “We absolutely did discuss the pandemic when looking at the celebratory crowds.”

This is a blatant lie. We absolutely did discuss the pandemic when looking at the celebratory crowds. Receipt: pic.twitter.com/5EwyaVxane — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 7, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

