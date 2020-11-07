Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spoke Saturday night on the Joe Biden campaign’s big victory, addressing a celebratory crowd in Wilmington, DE.

She began by invoking the late John Lewis and his words about American democracy, saying, “We the people have the power to build a better future.”

“And when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and with the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America,” she said.

Harris heralded the organizers across the country who brought “more people than ever before into the democratic process” and said, “You have protected the integrity of our democracy.”

“For four years you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives, and for our planet. And then you voted… You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth.”

Harris also spoke on the historic nature of her becoming the first female vice president in American history.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

