CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported this afternoon that President Donald Trump is frustrated with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Trump briefly mentioned Ross in his remarks earlier today:

Trump says Wilbur Ross's job is safe. He says John Roberts didn't like his answer on the census, but adds he had not seen what it was. The administration is considering adding the citizenship question as a supplement, potentially through executive order, he says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 5, 2019

But as Collins reported, the president has been “a little irritated by” Ross “for some time now,” particularly on this census issue.

Trump’s tweet saying they would still push to get the citizenship question on there came out after the DOJ and Commerce Departments confirmed they’re proceeding with the census without the question. That tweet sent many officials scrambling, and today DOJ lawyers told a judge they’re still exploring options.

“There is, behind the scenes, the president frustrated with Wilbur Ross over this specifically,” Collins added.

Earlier reporting from the Washington Post also highlighted the president’s anger:

Trump was furious and thought the Commerce Department and the Justice Department — which has been arguing the case — had given up the fight too easily. He complained about Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.,who he said he thinks is lined up against him, the adviser and senior officials said. Trump also complained about Ross.

