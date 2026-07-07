1,200 Former DOJ Employees Urge Senate to Reject Todd Blanche Over ‘Culture of Fear’

More than 1,200 former members of the Justice Department sent a letter to the U.S. Senate on Monday, urging lawmakers to reject acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation because of his “attacks on [the] DOJ’s workforce.”

The letter was first reported by MeidasTouch’s chief Washington correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

Those ex-DOJ workers — spanning both Democratic and Republican administrations — said many will “rightly” point out the “corruption and abuses” Blanche has overseen during his short stint leading the Justice Department, including “vindictive prosecutions” of President Donald Trump’s enemies.

They also complained about the “erasure of accountability for January 6” and the “mishandling of the Epstein files” as two of Blanche’s other sins as acting AG.

But the signees said it is imperative they point out Blanche’s “demonizing” and “undermining” of federal employees that might have gone unnoticed. The signees slammed Blanche for hundreds of “unlawful” firings — and said his handling of the department has spurred a brain drain. More than 16,000 DOJ workers have left on Blanche’s watch, the letter claimed.

Here’s a key section from the end of the letter:

The consequences of Blanche’s attacks on DOJ’s apolitical workforce radiate beyond the halls of Main Justice, affecting the entire country. They’ve meant that much of the department’s vital work isn’t being done, or isn’t being done as well – leaving communities less safe, Americans’ rights less protected, and our national security more vulnerable. The culture of fear Blanche has instilled within DOJ’s workforce must end. Respect for career professionals must return. Would-be job applicants need to believe the Justice Department lives up to the virtue in its name. And instead of exhibiting fealty to the president, the Attorney General must heed John Adams’ admonition that our republic remains a “government of laws, not of men.”

Blanche took over for former AG Pam Bondi in April, and Trump said last month that he wants him to keep the job moving forward.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has set Blanche’s nomination hearing for next week; the two-day hearing will begin on July 15.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!