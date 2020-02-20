CNN host Brooke Baldwin cut off President Donald Trump’s speech on former campaign adviser Roger Stone’s sentencing, Thursday, to fact-check the president’s statements with CNN legal analyst Elie Honig.

“Okay, we’re going to pull away from this,” Baldwin declared while Trump was still talking. “Item number one, this is the president of the United States who continues to go after justice, you know, attacking jurors, attacking judges. Elie Honig, just jump right in because there’s a lot to go through as often when the president speaks we need to fact check. Where do you want to begin?”

Honig replied, “These attacks on the foreperson of the jury are ridiculous. First of all, the foreperson of the jury… she said, ‘I ran for Congress, I’m a Democrat.’ Jurors are not expected to be robots, they’re human beings, and when this happens — it happens all the time — judges say, ‘Okay, given that, can you still judge the facts here impartially and fairly?’ She said yes.”

“Roger Stone’s lawyers could have thrown her off. You get what’s called jury strikes. They did not. They said, ‘Fine, judge. She looks fine,'” Honig continued, adding, “Bigger picture, to attack a juror… Okay, he’s already attacked prosecutors, judges, that’s way over the line. Jurors are civilians. They’re you, me, Jay.”

“You get your jury summons in the mail, you do your civic duty, you miss work, you have to find someone to watch your kids, and to attack jurors? I mean he’s one step away from knocking on people’s doors and saying, ‘Do you like me or not? And if not, I’m going to attack you,'” Honig proclaimed. “I mean, we’ve got to draw a line somewhere. Jurors should be way beyond the president’s line of attack.”

Baldwin asked, “How about what he said about Roger Stone ‘wasn’t involved in my presidential campaign, did some consulting’?”

“Did do a little consulting? I mean that’s not not involved,” Honig replied. “And by the way, this is what he was convicted for. A jury convicted Roger Stone for lying to Congress because what he did was try to coordinate between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks. That’s what a jury convicted him for and he was sentenced for today.”

Watch above via CNN.

