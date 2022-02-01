CNN’s Dr. Leana Wen Says Wait Until We Know It’s ‘Safe and Effective’ Before Vaccinating Kids Under 5

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen advised caution when it comes to vaccinations for children under 5 years old.

Anchor John King reported that pharma giant Pfizer could be seeking a green light from the FDA as soon as today for its vaccine intended for the very young.

“Pfizer will seek emergency authorization and quick FDA approval could mean shots in arms as soon as this month, The Washington Post was first to report of Pfizer’s plans,” he said.

King was referring to a report from the Post which explains that Pfizer and partner BioNTech “are expected to submit to the Food and Drug Administration as early as Tuesday a request for emergency-use authorization for the vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, which would make it the first vaccine available for that age group.”

Turning to Dr. Wen, King said that, “among those age two through just below five, it produced lower levels of immunity, and so they’re testing a third dose to possibly add to the regimen.”

“Do you is this good news to get this vaccine out there as soon as possible? Or would you say, let’s wait a bit?” he asked.

“Well, I’m ambivalent right now, John, which is not something that I’d ever thought that I would say about vaccines for under-five-year olds,” Dr. Wen answered. “I’m the mom of two little kids under five. I can’t wait until they are vaccinated.”

“But I would wait until we find that the vaccines are safe and effective, and I’m not sure that we can say that at the moment because we just don’t have the data,” said Dr. Wen, explaining her reservations about giving small children something that might not be effective enough to warrant the not yet fully studied medication.

“Now, I definitely understand the urgency that many parents are feeling, and I can also understand the point of view that, hey, if three doses are being studied, and two doses will give you some level of protection and the vaccine is safe, then why not give it? And maybe some parents will make that choice,” she continued.

“But I also think that other parents would want to wait until we know that three doses will produce the intended effect,” said Dr. Wen – who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at George Washington University.

The objection that one might want to wait before taking an emergency authorized vaccine has some familiarity from the last few months, particularly with regard to giving it to young children who are better protected from Covid-19 than adults or the elderly, though it is notable to hear that lack of enthusiasm on CNN or from Dr. Wen.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com